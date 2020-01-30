AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. 2,125,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

