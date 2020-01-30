Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average is $212.49. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

