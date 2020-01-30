Amgen’s (AMGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

AMGN traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

