AMO Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $199,723.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.03125160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00194858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00122988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.