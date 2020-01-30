Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 2,631,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,048. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

