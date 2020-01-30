Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. GAP reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. GAP’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $130,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 4,456,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

