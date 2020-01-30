Analysts Anticipate Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

