Analysts Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Actuant posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000.

Actuant stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 313,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

