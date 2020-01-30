Analysts Expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ANCHIANO THERAP/S an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ANCN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,679. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11). On average, analysts forecast that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.