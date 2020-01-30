Analysts Expect Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) to Announce ($0.84) Earnings Per Share

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Emmaus Life Sciences an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

EMMA stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

