Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.07. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OPRX opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 612.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

