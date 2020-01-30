Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

SONM stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.