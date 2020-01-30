Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 3,630,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock worth $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,678 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Western Union by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 1,423,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after buying an additional 1,029,300 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.