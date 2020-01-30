Analysts Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 6,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,570. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,600,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 707,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

