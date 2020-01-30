Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacific City Financial Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific City Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,411. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the third quarter worth $905,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

