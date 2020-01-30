Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 343,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

