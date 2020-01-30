Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercer International (MERC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC):

1/29/2020 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

1/16/2020 – Mercer International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

12/20/2019 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

12/14/2019 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

12/3/2019 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 345,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Get Mercer International Inc alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.