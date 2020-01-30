Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WesBanco (WSBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2020 – WesBanco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $41.50 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

1/27/2020 – WesBanco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

1/10/2020 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – WesBanco is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

12/27/2019 – WesBanco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – WesBanco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 254,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

