Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (AIR, BAKK, CCL, FDP, HSW, IGG, IHP, JMPLY, KCT, KEP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €146.00 ($169.77) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP). They issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 695 ($9.14) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 668 ($8.79).

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

