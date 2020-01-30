Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 30th (ADUS, AHPI, AOBC, ATNI, BIOS, BXS, CHDN, CMPR, CRTO, CSGP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 30th:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

