Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arvinas (ARVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) recently:

1/28/2020 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

1/24/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

1/10/2020 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

1/6/2020 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Arvinas Inc has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Get Arvinas Inc alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.