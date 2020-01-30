Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

1/11/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/25/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/13/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/3/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 322,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 251.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,555 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

