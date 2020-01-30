Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently:

1/22/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

1/14/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

12/24/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/12/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CSCO stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.