Analyzing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airbus and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hino Motors 1 1 0 1 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Airbus pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hino Motors pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hino Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $74.86 billion 1.56 $3.61 billion $1.15 32.66 Hino Motors $17.88 billion 0.34 $494.18 million $8.85 11.94

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.16% 40.52% 3.07% Hino Motors 2.51% 8.68% 3.92%

Summary

Airbus beats Hino Motors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

