Anchor Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00008421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $31,097.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,304,988 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.