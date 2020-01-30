ANGLE (LON:AGL) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGL stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.14.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.