Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,996 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

