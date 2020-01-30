Ankr Price Tops $0.0013 (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $5.16 million and $1.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, IDEX, Huobi Korea and Binance DEX. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Ankr

Buying and Selling Ankr

