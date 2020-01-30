Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 327.80 ($4.31) on Thursday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 448 ($5.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 335.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.