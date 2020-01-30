Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Anthem has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $22.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE ANTM traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average of $278.47. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

