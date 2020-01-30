Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $324.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.40. 147,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,476. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average is $278.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.