Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 910 at Goldman Sachs Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 905.36 ($11.91).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 927.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.24. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

