Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Apache makes up 1.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apache were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,033 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 365.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 574,250 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 397,612 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 40.6% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 329,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on APA shares. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

