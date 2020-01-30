Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

