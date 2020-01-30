Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,418,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

