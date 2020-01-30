Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.34-2.44 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

AIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 193,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

