APIS (APIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,885.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a market cap of $13,171.00 and approximately $150,885.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000889 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.