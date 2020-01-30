Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 392,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.