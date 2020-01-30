Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 54.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

