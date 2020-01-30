Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 173,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

