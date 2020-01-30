Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.34 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.38. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

