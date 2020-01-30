APR Coin Price Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $64,102.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003640 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001005 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,049,497 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

