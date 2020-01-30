Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.14 billion.Aptiv also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.94 EPS.

NYSE APTV opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.90.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

