Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.90.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.