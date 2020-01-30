Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.90.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.