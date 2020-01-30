Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.90.

APTV traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 114,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,818. Aptiv has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

