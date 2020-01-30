AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AquaBounty Technologies an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,305. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.