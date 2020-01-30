ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $15,535.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

