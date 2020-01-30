ArcBest Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

