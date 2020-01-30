ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,920. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

